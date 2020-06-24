NASA names headquarters after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary Jackson

Mary W. Jackson was the first African American female engineer at NASA. Now, the headquarters in Washington D.C. will bear her name.
Mary was a mathematician and aerospace engineer who was part of a group of women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space.
That spawned the movie “Hidden Figures.”
On Wednesday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said they were hidden no more.
Never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology.Jim Bridenstine about Mary W. Jackson