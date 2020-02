BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (KETK) – Police body camera out of Connecticut shows a harrowing video of officers rushing to pull a woman out of a burning car.

The incident happened in Bridgeport back on Tuesday, February 25 and video shows several officers working together to rescue the woman.

Officers pushed the vehicle off its side as flames continued to rage with them eventually smashing the window and yanking the woman free.

The woman’s name was not released and there is no word on her condition.