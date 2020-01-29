‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss arrested for breaking into garage while high on meth

MARYSVILLE, California (KETK) – Shaun Weiss, a star in the 90’s hockey film “The Mighty Ducks” was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he broke into a home while high on methamphetamines.

According to our sister station KRON, Weiss allegedly smashed the windshield of a car and was found at the scene sitting inside it. Marysville is located roughly 40 miles north of Sacramento

Weiss played Greg Goldberg in the 1992 film.

In 2018 Weiss was arrested for public intoxication in Oroville. Mugshots of him from that arrest went viral after shocked fans noted his haggard appearance.

After that arrest, Weiss wrote on social media that he had checked in a rehab center, saying he had hit “BELOW rock bottom” and that his life was in “imminent danger.”

He vowed his recovery, saying he was “determined to return to my old self.”