Massive explosions rock Philadelphia refinery

A massive fire and series of explosions rocked the largest refinery on the East Coast Friday morning.

People heard the explosion miles away, but thankfully no injuries were reported, according to our NBC-affiliate in Philadelphia.

The blaze erupted just after 4 a.m. and was felt as far away as southern New Jersey.

“We’ve just had an explosion with heavy fire; [the commander] is requesting a third alarm for this location,” a fire official relayed to dispatchers shortly after the largest blast.

Large chunks of debris were thrown blocks away and rained down onto residential streets. The fire could be seen for miles.