Man wins $200,000 lottery ticket on last day of cancer treatment

PINK HILL, North Carolina (KETK) – A great day for a North Carolina man somehow got even better.

Ronnie Foster was on the way to the doctor for his last treatment from colon cancer and decided to buy a scratch-off ticket from a convenience store.

“I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo,” Foster told the NC Lottery.

Foster bought a $1 ticket and won $5. Hoping to continue his lucky streak, he said he was going to trade in the small prize for a $5 ticket.

“At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one,” he said.

The first ticket came up short, but his second ticket was a different story.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze,” Foster said. “I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”

Foster says he will use the money to help pay for his medical bills and use the rest to save.

