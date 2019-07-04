Man sues Hardee’s saying racism led to lack of hash browns

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KETK) – A man is suing a North Carolina Hardee’s for violating his civil rights because he only received two browns instead of a full plate, according to a report for The Fayetville Observer.
Tommy Martin, 58, of Mount Holly, claims he was the only person of color inside the restaurant when he ordered a plate of hash browns. He has filed a federal lawsuit saying his skin color led to the incident.
Martin alleges that a cashier tried to correct the issue before a manager told him “That’s what you get.”
He said the manager’s reaction made him feel stupid and gave him cibophobia, which is a fear of food.
“Eating in public is a no-no,” Martin said.
He said he reported the incident to police and was given a refund by a Hardee’s manager.
A Hardee’s spokesman released this statement:
“Hardee’s is aware of the lawsuit filed this week which alleges that a guests’ civil rights were violated while visiting one of our independently owned and operated franchised locations over a year ago. As a company we take these allegations seriously, however, as this lawsuit is pending against a franchisee, we have no additional comment on the matter at this time.”