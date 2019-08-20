Man impersonating officer pulls over van full of cops

In this Aug. 16, 2019 photo provided by the Nassau County Police Department in Hicksville, N.Y., 25-year-old Valiery Portlock is shown. Police say they arrested Portlock for attempting to pull an unmarked van full of detectives over on New York’s Long Island while posing as a police officer. (Nassau County Police Department via AP)

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A man impersonating an officer in a New York suburb made a real mistake when he decided to pull over a van.

The Associated Press reports Valiery Portlock actually tried to stop a van carrying a group of detectives.

The detectives identified themselves and when they approached his car, police said the 25-year-old swerved into oncoming traffic and sped onto the highway.

That’s where highway patrol officers caught up to him and arrested Portlock.

He now faces charges of criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment.