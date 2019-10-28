Look out for trick-or-treaters with blue buckets on Halloween

TYLER, Texas (KETK/NBC) – This Thursday, be on the lookout for those trick-or-treaters carrying blue buckets.

It is a sign that the child has autism as blue is the color of autism awareness.

The buckets came to be after a mother started a campaign for awareness because she had to explain at each house that her son couldn’t speak but she wanted him to enjoy the fun.

“The reason she started this was just to let the children have their time at Halloween and enjoy it and not be expected to say something or do something they can’t.” Karlie Friedmanski, Board Certified Behavior Analyist

Blue pumpkins aren’t the only special color to keep your eyes peeled for this Halloween.

A teal pumpkin displayed at a home means that the residence offers non-candy treats for children that have food allergies.