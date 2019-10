LOS ANGELES (KETK/CNN) – Lebron James is doing his best to show appreciation for first responders that have been battling the wildfires out in California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the NBA superstar sent a taco truck for all workers currently trying to contain the blaze that has forced thousands from their homes.

The future Hall-of-Famer was one of those who had to evacuate. The fire started when high winds carried a tree into power lines.