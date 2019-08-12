Lawyers for Galveston man held by rope demands body camera footage be released

GALVESTON, Texas (KETK) – The lawyers for Donald Neely, the Galveston man being led by a rope by police in a viral photo, have demanded that the body camera footage from the police officers be released.

“Don’t say no more, release the video,” his family and lawyers chanted repeatedly at a press conference on Monday.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump addressed the media about the arrest and said it harkened back to the 1700s. Crump also had a message for Galveston Chief of Police Vernon Hale.

“If these officers are good people… then [theCity of Galveston] should have no problem releasing body camera video. Until you release that video, we will stay here.” Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney

Crump says he has filed an official request for the footage under the Texas Public Information Act. He said that if the footage is not released in the next 30 days, he would lead a march of civil rights leaders on the City of Galveston.

Galveston Chief of Police Vernon Hale

Hale has maintained that protocols were followed by the officers and that there was no malicious intent.

On Friday, city leaders ordered a review of Neely’s arrest. The Texas Rangers, the investigative agency of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a two-pronged inquiry into the circumstances of the arrest and the policies of the Galveston Police Department.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more details become available.