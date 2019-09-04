Kroger joins Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in stores

(NBC News) – Kroger is asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where “open carry” is allowed, unless they are authorized law enforcement officers.

Kroger is also calling on the government to strengthen background checks.

“Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers,” Jessica Adelman, group vice president of corporate affairs, said in an emailed statement. “We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.”

This comes after Walmart made national headlines on Tuesday when it announced that it would no longer sell handgun ammo and has told customers not to open carry in their stores, even in states where it is legal.

According to the grocery chains website, there are 234 Krogers in Texas which is the fifth most in the country.