Julián Castro becomes 10th candidate to qualify for third Democratic debate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texan and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro announced Tuesday morning that he qualified for the third Democratic debate in December.

Castro received 2% in a CNN poll that was released Tuesday. To qualify, candidates must achieve 2% support in qualifiying polls and have over 130,000 unique donors.

The former San Antonio Mayor reached the donor level back in July.

A relative unknown when the campaign began, Castro had a strong performance in the first debate on NBC back in June. However, his support has peaked recently and he had struggled to meet the polling requirement for September.

Castro qualifying now means that both Texans in the race will be on the stage in Houston. Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke qualified last month for the debate, with most of his help coming from his near-record start in fundraising.

