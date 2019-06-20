Breaking News
‘Jeopardy!’ champion donates to cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: TV personality James Holzhauer arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(CNN) – The “Jeopardy!” champion who won more than $2 million is honoring the host of the game show. 

James Holzhauer donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk Alex Trebek’s name. 

An organizer for the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk said Holzhauer sent a donation of more than $11,000. 

With the donation, Holzhauer wrote the message – “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.” 

Back in March, Trebek shared with the public that is battling stage four pancreatic cancer. 

Trebek has since stated he’s in near-remission. 

