Jennifer Lopez returns to host SNL

Jennifer Lopez is hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend including the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

Her visits part of a full 2019 where she celebrated 2019, had another concert tour, got engaged, and generated buzz for her new performance in ‘Hustlers’.

The last time Jennifer hosted was back in 2010.

“I forgot how much work it is, and how much you have to do but I’m having fun,” said Jennifer.

“It’s just about trying to keep up. Trying not to fall too far behind with what you need to do. Learning your sketches somewhat, knowing that you’re going to have to wing it on the day. Just surrendering to the experience of what it is, and having fun,” said Jennifer.

Watch Saturday Night Live Saturday on KETK at 1O:30 p.m. More: http://bit.ly/2hKzmgK