Its $11M makeover complete, the Mayflower II is sailing home

FILE – In this June 6, 2016 file photo, people on a wharf watch as the Mayflower II arrives in Plymouth Harbor in Plymouth, Mass. After undergoing more than three years of major renovations at Connecticut’s Mystic Seaport and months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the replica of the Mayflower is is set to leave Mystic Seaport on Monday, July 20, 202 for a sea trials in New London, before sailing up the coast and arriving at Plimoth Plantation in Massachusetts on during the second week of August. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Cue the cameras: The Mayflower II is ready for its closeup and its journey home.

The replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620 is preparing to embark from Connecticut after three years’ and $11.2 million worth of renovations — and several months of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beloved vessel is scheduled to be towed from the preservation shipyard at the Mystic Seaport Museum to New London, Connecticut, on Monday for two weeks of sea trials before heading up the coast.

The 64-year-old historic reproduction is scheduled arrive back at the harbor just down the road from the Plimoth Plantation living history museum on or around Aug. 10.

The barque Mayflower II prepare to moor in this harbor at the tip of Cape Cod, June 12, 1957, 53 days after departing from Plymouth, England on April 20. Winds forced the replica of the pilgrim ship to accept a tow from the U.S. Coast Guard tug Yankton early this morning. (AP Photo)

The Mayflower II, the replica of the famous ship which brought the Pilgrims to New England in 1620, sits at dock in Plymouth Harbor near the Plimoth Plantation living history museum village in Plymouth, Mass., in this Nov. 20, 1995, file photo, where visitors step back into the world of the 1627 Pilgrim village. The village and ship offer a view into the life of the first New England settlers from over 350 years ago through period architecture and character interpreters actually living a day-to-day routine of the early colonists. (AP Photo/Dan Loh/FILE)

The Mayflower replica is towed out of Plymouth Harbor by the tugboat Jaguar Friday, Dec. 12, 2014 in Plymouth, Mass. The 57 year-old Mayflower is being towed to Mystic Seaport in Mystic, Conn., where it will be under repair throughout the winter. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, shipwrights Jamie Kirschner, left, and Tucker Yaro, clean out the hold of the Mayflower II at Mystic Seaport in Mystic, Conn. After undergoing more than three years of major renovations in Connecticut and months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the replica of the Mayflower is ready to return home. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File)

FILE- In this Sept. 7, 2019 file photo, guests come forward to see the Mayflower II afloat after a re-launch ceremony at the Mystic Seaport in Mystic Conn. After undergoing more than three years of major renovations in Connecticut and months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the replica of the Mayflower is ready to return home. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, shipwright Mike Brittan checks his work as he planes a deck plank for the main deck of the Mayflower II at the Mystic Seaport in Mystic, Conn. The Mayflower II is set to leave Mystic Seaport on Monday, July 20, 2020, for a sea trials in New London, Conn., before sailing up the coast and arriving at Plimoth Plantation in Massachusetts during the second week of August 2020. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File)

The original plan had called for a celebratory departure in late April with several stops at southern New England ports before a May arrival. That was to include being led into Boston Harbor under sail with the USS Constitution for a maritime festival to mark the 400th anniversary of the original Mayflower voyage.

But those plans were scrapped because of the pandemic.

The ship is now planning to make two overnight stops, without fanfare or crowds. The public can follow the trip online.

“Our goal is to keep the crew as isolated as possible,” said Kate Sheehan, a spokesperson for Plimoth Plantation. “So the public will not be able to board the ship at any point during the journey. We’re just being very, very careful about the crew’s exposure.”

The Mayflower II has been a major tourist attraction and educational tool since it arrived in Plymouth as a gift from England in 1957.

Stabilization efforts began in 2014, with the ship spending part of the year in Mystic. Continuous restoration work began at the seaport museum in 2016, with shipwrights from the seaport museum and artisans from Plimoth Plantation engaged in the work.

The ship’s keel was saved, but nearly 75% of the vessel is new, Sheehan said.

“The hull planking was completely replaced with 20,000 board feet of Danish white oak that is absolutely some of the most beautiful wood that I have ever seen and the shipwrights have ever seen,” she said.

Since being rechristened in 2019, craftsmen have been doing painting, rigging, finishing work and installing new features such as a state-of-the-art fire suppression system on board.

Plans for the Mayflower II to take part in tall ship celebrations and other sails — including a 400th anniversary commemoration in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in September — have been put on hold.

For at least the remainder of this year, the ship will be docked at Pilgrim Memorial State Park, Sheehan said.

“To the extent that it’s possible to mark her arrival with any sort of event, then we will do so,” she said.

“Even under the most mundane of circumstances, Mayflower tends to attract a crowd, so even if a crowd gathers organically, we’ll communicate that they need to follow the state’s safety guidelines regarding physical distancing and mask wearing.”