ICE to conduct raids on Sunday targeting undocumented families

Military police wearing the insignia of the new National Guard coordinate at an immigration checkpoint in El Manguito, south of Tapachula, Mexico, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. New armbands marked with “GN,” the force’s Spanish initials, adorn soldiers present at existing roadblocks around Tapachula, but other signs of the force are harder to spot, with only a few sightings of groups of National Guard soldiers patrolling the countryside or accompanying migration agents checking documents in Tapachula’s town square. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Immigration authorities are planning multiple raids on Sunday for families who have received deportation orders.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Mark Morgan confirmed the planned operation on Friday.

Morgan said the operation will target more than 2,000 families across the nation.

Trump tweeted, “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”

According to NBC, ICE detention centers lack available holding space for immigrants. This has led to a drop in deportations.

Since 2010, deportations peaked around 400,000 a year, but decreased to 250,000, according to ICE Statistics.

