ICE to conduct raids on Sunday targeting undocumented families

Immigration authorities are planning multiple raids on Sunday for families who have received deportation orders.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Mark Morgan confirmed the planned operation on Friday.
Morgan said the operation will target more than 2,000 families across the nation.
Trump tweeted, “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”
According to NBC, ICE detention centers lack available holding space for immigrants. This has led to a drop in deportations.
Since 2010, deportations peaked around 400,000 a year, but decreased to 250,000, according to ICE Statistics.
