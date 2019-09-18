Breaking News
Heartstopping PSA on school shootings released by Sandy Hook Promise

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A chilling and heart-stopping PSA has been released to shed light on school shootings.

The video was created by Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit organization founded by several family members of victims from the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre back in 2012.

The ad is meant to highlight the horrific realities a child faces when caught in the middle of a school shooting. It shows kids sporting ordinary back to school items as shooting unfolds and they have to protect themselves.

26 people, mostly 5 and 6-year-olds, were killed in the attack at Sandy Hook.

