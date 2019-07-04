Girl who played football, wanted to enlist in Marines killed by drunk driver

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (KETK) – A 17-year-old Florida girl who played football for her high school and wanted to enlist in the Marines was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Tuesday.

Sophia Delott was riding her bicycle on a bridge when she was struck by an elderly woman driving a BMW, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff.

Her bicycle did have both front and rear lights.

“Witnesses say Singhal’s vehicle veered into the bicycle lane and struck Delott, ejecting her from the bicycle,” according to the sheriff. “Delott sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.”

Her teammates turned her locker into a memorial with her jersey, cleats, and flowers.

Our Sophie was taken from us last night by a drunk driver. She was a Warhawk. She was a Marine. She was our friend. I will be at the field house at 9am to meet and grieve and you want to join me. pic.twitter.com/Vn3qOO5ka9 — SeminoleWarhawksFB (@WarhawksFB) June 29, 2019

Delott played safety on the team and wanted to enlist in the Marines.