Breaking News
DIRECTV & AT&T Customers Don’t Lose KETK

Girl who played football, wanted to enlist in Marines killed by drunk driver

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (KETK) – A 17-year-old Florida girl who played football for her high school and wanted to enlist in the Marines was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Tuesday.

Sophia Delott was riding her bicycle on a bridge when she was struck by an elderly woman driving a BMW, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff.

Her bicycle did have both front and rear lights.

“Witnesses say Singhal’s vehicle veered into the bicycle lane and struck Delott, ejecting her from the bicycle,” according to the sheriff. “Delott sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.”

Her teammates turned her locker into a memorial with her jersey, cleats, and flowers.

Delott played safety on the team and wanted to enlist in the Marines.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC