Get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on 7/11 and 7/12

7-Eleven is celebrating its birthday by giving everyone the sugar rush they just might need.

The convenience store chain is giving away about 9 million free Slurpees on Thursday, July 11, otherwise known as 7-Eleven Day.

Beginning 11 a.m., through 7 p.m., customers drop into 7-Eleven and pick up a free small Slurpee.

The chain is also delivering free Slurpees to your door on July 12 through the 7NOW app.

If you’re hungry, you can pair your Slurpee with a Big Bite hot dog for $1. Customers can also buy Novelty Slurpee drinking accessories include a Twist & Slurp Bottle for $3.99 and Super Flexy Straws for $1.99.