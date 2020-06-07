George Floyd’s body returns to Houston for final services

LaQuincia Pittman, left, and her wife Kaysi Higgins look at the George Floyd mural in Third Ward on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Houston. in Houston. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) — Houston’s police chief says the body of George Floyd has arrived in Texas for a final memorial service and funeral. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Sunday that Floyd’s family had also arrived safely.

#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safely in Houston. Thank you @Delta and @iah for your assistance. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 7, 2020

A six-hour viewing for Floyd is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by funeral services and burial Tuesday in suburban Pearland.

He will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd. Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding.

Floyd’s death sparked outrage and protests across the country. Demonstrations and protests against police brutality and racism have continued throughout Texas for more than a week and a half. Floyd graduated from Houston’s Jack Yates High School in 1993.

An estimated 60,000 people attended a rally near Houston City Hall last week with the Floyd family.

A memorial service in honor of Floyd with musicians, politicians and celebrities in attendance was held in Minneapolis on Thursday. On Saturday, Floyd’s body traveled to Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born 46 years ago, for a public viewing and private family service.