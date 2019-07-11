Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven today!

Breaking News
This Nov. 10, 2010 photo shows Slurpees at a 7-11 in Concord, N.H. No word yet on whether the nation’s most powerful elected officials will actually be sipping Goji Berry Cherry Slurpees when discussing tax cuts on Nov. 18. But the Slurpee sellers at 7-11 are giddily taking advantage of the golden marketing opportunity with a “Slurpee Unity Tour” now zigzagging across the country to Washington. (AP Photo/Larry Crow)

Today’s date is July 11 (7/11), and you should run, don’t walk to visit your nearest 7-Eleven store.

The world’s largest convenience retailer is celebrating its 92nd birthday, but instead of cake, they’re giving away free Slurpees!

You’ll also get a cute Instagram-worthy cup for free and great deals on food.

You can get a free small Slurpee from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., while supplies last.

After you take a sip of that refreshing Slurpee, post a selfie to social media using the hashtag #TFW (that feeling when).

