Ford loses $2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic

DETROIT (KETK) – In rough news for one of America’s top automakers, Ford lost $2 billion in the first quarter this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said that car sales dropped more than 20 percent over the first three months and they fear that the second quarter could be even worse.

Automakers across the world have had to suspend production at factories because of the coronavirus. Many dealerships are under stay-at-home orders and those that are not have faced a steep drop in sales.

With millions of people out of work, the country has stopped buying cars.