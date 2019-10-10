Ford dealership giving away Bible, American flag, gun voucher with every purchase

HONEA PATH, South Carolina (KETK) – A South Carolina car dealership has been running a promotion that has caught the nation’s attention, but also has been driving up sales.

It has been called the “God, guns, America” sale and the owner of the Ford dealership says he has had people drive across the country to buy from them.

“You purchase a vehicle [and] you will be actually leaving the dealership with a Bible and your American flag. We will give a voucher to you to go to a local reputable gun store. We’ve had people from as far as Texas [and] Pennsylvania. I think we’ve had a couple of them from Oklahoma.” Derrick Hughes, Honea Path Ford General Manager

He said that from now until the end of November that every new car purchase comes with a Bible, American flag, and a $400 voucher to a local gun shop, Locked N Loaded.

The owner of the gun store wanted to make it clear they aren’t giving away guns. Customers who redeem the voucher must still pass required background checks.

“What we don’t want is someone who bought a car and they know they can’t buy a firearm to give that to somebody else to come in here and get it. Not going to happen! We will squish that. We know the name of the person who bought the car, who signed [for it] and that’s why we require a copy of their driver’s license.”