Football player declared brain-dead after collapsing will save 7 people through organ donation

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (KETK) – A Florida high school football player who collapsed during a game on Friday will save seven people through organ donation.

Jacquez Welch went to make a tackle for Northeast High School and never got back up.

Paramedics discovered a pre-existing, undiagnosed brain condition. It is nearly impossible to detect even in a brain scan and leads to abnormal connections between the arteries and the brain.

His mother Marcia Nelson said it had nothing to do with football. Dr. Krik Jobe, a neurosurgeon, said: “It’s one of those things where it literally is a ticking time bomb in the head and there is no way to predict when something like this could happen.”

Welch’s organs will be donated to help save the lives of seven people.

“Quez was a giving person, he would give to anyone and everyone if he had it. He wanted to do this and that’s why I’m doing this, ” Marcia Nelson, Welch’s mom said.