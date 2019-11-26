Lockdown on White House from airspace violation lifted after 20 minutes

UPDATE (8:25 A.M.) – The lockdown placed on the White House and U.S. Capitol have been lifted after violation of protected airspace, according to a report from NBC News.

Fighter jets were mobilized and the North Lawn of the White House was cleared. The lockdown only lasted for roughly 20 minutes. It is unclear what kind of plane violated the airspace.

The House and Senate are both out of session this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

President Trump is scheduled to fly down to Florida later today for a “homecoming” rally after officially relocating his family there from New York.

East Texan Cody Wayne and his band are expected to perform there later today.

This is a breaking news story. Please continue to check back for updates.

DEVELOPING: Airspace violation reported in Washington, DC, and fighter jets have been scrambled, law enforcement officials tells @NBCNews.



White House on lockdown. — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019

