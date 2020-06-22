Live Now
Father, son drown while rafting on Father’s Day

PUEBLO, Colorado (KETK) – A father and son in Colorado drowned on Father’s Day while rafting Sunday afternoon.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified them as Ricardo Valencia Sanchez, 46, and Jose Louis Valencia, 16, of Aurora.

Fire crews responded just before 1:30 p.m. local time. Local police said that the two had their raft flip and they then became trapped in a river hydraulic.

When they eventually surfaced, they were tangled in the raft. First responders pulled them out of the river onto the shore, but it was too late.

Police told local media that both Ricardo and Jose Louis were wearing flotation vests.

