CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KETK) – Social distancing and stay-at-home orders are forcing people to bust a move, even in the midst of a crisis.

The Hinkle family in North Carolina recently hosted an online dance party in their living room amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The party was meant for family members only, but they were open to letting anyone join in on the fun.

It serves as a reminder that it’s okay to stop and enjoy the little things, even during a global pandemic.