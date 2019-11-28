Facebook suffers major Thanksgiving outage nationwide

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Those Thanksgiving selfies and turkey pics may have to wait today.

Facebook is reporting major outages across the country, just hours before families sit down for dinner.

Many users have reported being able to log on to the social media site, but were unable to post anything or load their timelines.

Instagram has also received reports of being down, which is owned by Facebook. While the outages have been reported in several areas around the world, America appears to be the most affected.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to the social networking giant. Earlier this summer, the site went down on two separate occasions that left consumers outraged.

Facebook has yet to release a statement about the outage. To view a nationwide outage map, click here.

Here’s hoping all of us are able to upload Turkey Trot selfies and pictures of watching the Cowboys take down the Buffalo Bills.

Editor’s Note: This article mistakenly said that Instagram was owned by Netflix. It has been amended to show that it owned by Facebook.