Critics attack Bevin’s pardon of man convicted of child rape

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, right, looks out at the crowd during a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky. Bevin, who lost to Democrat Andy Beshear last month in a close race, issued more than 400 pardons since the Nov. 5 election, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended his controversial pardon of a man who was convicted of raping a child, saying there was no physical evidence of an assault.

Bevin’s comments sparked a flurry of harsh criticism from medical and law enforcement officials.

Micah Schoettle was in the second year of a 23-year prison sentence when Bevin pardoned him of rape, sodomy and other sexual crimes last week. Rob Sanders,the prosecutor who put Schoettle away, called the pardon a “completely classless move.”

Bevin defended the Schoettle pardon in a radio interview Thursday, saying there was no physical evidence of rape in the case.

“If you have been repeatedly sexually violated as a small child by an adult, there are going to be repercussions of that physically and medically,” Bevin said in the WHAS radio interview.“There was zero evidence of that.”

Bevin also publicly revealed the child’s relationship to Schoettle for the first time, Sanders said.

“Just as offensive are all of his ignorant statements that he made about physical injury in assault cases,” said Sanders, who heads the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office in Kenton County, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.

“He obviously did not do any research on this matter or he would know that only 2 percent of sexual assault victims show any visible physical injury as a result of the rapes that they’ve suffered,” Sanders, a Republican, said in an interview Friday. “This is the kind of foolish ignorance that prosecutors have been working for decades to overcome.”

Bevin, a Republican, issued hundreds of pardons between his electoral defeat on Nov. 5 and his final day in office on Dec. 9. Several have stirred controversy, including his pardon of Patrick Baker, a man convicted of homicide and other crimes whose family held a fundraiser for Bevin last year.

Two other people charged alongside Baker in the slaying of Donald Mills remain in prison.

Sanders has launched an investigation into Schoettle’s pardon and whether his family’s wealth and political connections played a role in it. Schoettle’s mother was married to R.C. Durr, a wealthy road contractor and property owner whose family now runs a multi-million-dollar charitable foundation. Durr died in 2007.

Kentucky’s former chief medical examiner Dr. George Nichols criticized Bevin’s comments on the Schoettle pardon in an interview with the Courier Journal, saying the statements were factually inaccurate.

“He not only doesn’t know the law, in my humble opinion, he clearly doesn’t know medicine and anatomy,” Nichols said.

In defending the pardon, the former governor also said another child who was said to be present during the alleged assaults denied they took place.