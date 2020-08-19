‘Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,’ Pres. Trump tweets after company bans employees from wearing ‘MAGA’ attire

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Pres. Donald Trump took aim at the Goodyear tire company after a photo of the company’s policy on employee attire went viral — which showed ‘MAGA attire’ on its list of “unacceptable” clothing.

Trump proposed a boycott of the company based on the photo said to have been shown during a Goodyear diversity training, according to Reuters.

The slide indicated that “acceptable” attire included Black Lives Matter and support for the LGBTQ community. Under “unacceptable” the company included Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA attire, and political affiliated slogans/material.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

The company’s full statement reads: