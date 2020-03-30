Dollar General offering discount to medical employees, first responders

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The chain store Dollar General is becoming the latest retailer to offer a discount to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The store announced that all medical employees, first responders, and activated National Guardsmen will get a 10 percent discount beginning Monday, March 30.

An employee badge or ID will be required to activate the discount and it will run through the month of April.

Dollar General is also planning to invest around $35 million in bonuses for all eligible employees. The bonuses will be for those who continue to work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March when COVID-19 reached pandemic levels.

The company is also one of several that asks the general public to allow the first hour of each business day to be dedicated to senior citizens, who are more at-risk of the coronavirus.