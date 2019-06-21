Dog gets sick after eating 19 baby pacifiers

A Massachusetts veterinary hospital got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating.

Turns out he was eating, just not food.

An x-ray revealed he had 19 baby pacifiers in his stomach.

It started in April when the Massachusetts family noticed that their 3-year-old dog, Mortimer, started getting nauseous before meals.

His owner brought Mortimer to the vet, who prescribed medicine to take care of the issue.

But it didn’t help and Mortimer eventually stopped eating entirely.

That’s when they took an x-ray and made the discovery.

Vets think Mortimer had been taking the pacifiers from the family’s two children over the course of months.

The pacifiers were removed without surgery and Mortimer has fully recovered and is back at home.