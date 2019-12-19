Dog follows student onto bus, dies after bus driver drops it off at an unknown location

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The dog of a Florence 1 Schools student died after it had followed the student onto the bus then was dropped off the bus at an unknown location.

According to Melissa Rollins, Communications Specialist for F1S, the district’s Transportation Director was notified on Friday about the incident. The student’s dog followed them onto the bus, then when the bus driver realized the dog was on the bus “it was removed” according to Rollins.

“When the school personnel was notified that the dog was let out at a location other than the student’s home, the assistant principal went to help find the dog,” says Rollins. The assistant principal found the dog but it was deceased. The assistant principal then notified the student’s parents.

“The Transportation and Human Resources Departments are working jointly to investigate the incident. Appropriate personnel actions will be taken,” says Rollins.