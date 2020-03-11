Live Now
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling guns at more than 400 stores

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dick’s Sporting Good’s, the largest outdoors and sports store in the country, announced that it will pull guns off the shelves from more than 400 additional stores this year.

The company made its announcement Tuesday during a fourth-quarter earnings report. The store tested the policy at 10 locations after the 2018 Parkland High School shooting in Florida.

Those locations saw an increase in sales and it was expanded to another 125 stores in 2019.

A location just opened at the end of Broadway Square Mall in Tyler two weeks ago. That store does not sell any firearms.

There are a total of 827 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the country. So with the new policy, more than half will not sell firearms.

