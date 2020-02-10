DANCING DAD: Father looks to spread joy while baby stays in NICU

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) – For your children: you’d do anything. Move heaven and earth.

So it should come as no surprise that this is what one father is doing for his newborn baby. Chris Askew does this crazy little dance and posts it on social media for all the world to see.

“I did it just a silly thing just see and I woke up the next morning and I had 500,00 views on it.” Chris Askew

Chris does it for his fourth son: Baby Dylan. Dylan was born in mid-January, two months premature. He only weighed four pounds and is now in the fight for his life.

So Chris, a Florida firefighter and self-admitted addict of Tik Tok, got a bright idea: Post a video of him doing this little dance – every day – until his baby is strong enough to get out of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

He shot his first video in a laundry room and it quickly spread like wildfire, with the Orlando Magic dancers joining him less than two weeks later. He said he’s most surprised by the outpouring of stories from other parents who have children in the NICU.

I almost feel more worry for these people who have been in there for 190 days, 200 days, who have told me they lost their kids in the NICU and are smiling for the fire time in weeks and they are thanking me and I’m like ‘What?’ Christ Askew

Baby Dylan is doing well and hopes to get out of NICU in three weeks. Askew’s videos have been viewed by at least 4 million people who have grown to love his “Daddy Dance.”