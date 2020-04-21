Cuomo heads to White House as he lobbies for COVID-19 help

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo headed to Washington on Tuesday as he lobbies for federal testing help while Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City will stockpile its own medical supplies. Elective surgeries will be allowed in parts of the state where the outbreak is not so severe.

The Democratic governor and Republican president have alternately praised and criticized each other over their respective responses to the outbreak. The pair traded barbs as recently as Friday, when President Donald Trump said Cuomo should get to work after the governor argued that the federal government needed to lead in ramping up mass testing.

Cuomo said the White House meeting Tuesday afternoon will be about testing.

“How do we do it, and how can the federal government work in partnership with the states,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo contends the federal government must help get crucial supplies needed for testing.

New York City is planning to stockpile medical equipment and supplies to meet its own needs in any potential future coronavirus surge, rather than looking to federal authorities or global markets, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

He said the new “strategic reserve” would include ventilators, face shields, surgical gowns and test kits, and the initiative also includes developing local suppliers who could quickly make more if needed.

In one example, the city is spending $10 million to buy 3,000 “bridge” ventilators — suitable for patients who don’t have the severest respiratory symptoms — from Queens-based Boyce Technologies Inc. It has started making the devices only in recent weeks.

“We have learned the hard way that we cannot depend on the federal government in the future,” nor in the global marketplace, de Blasio, a Democrat, said at a news briefing. “We New Yorkers will take care of ourselves.”

In a similar vein, De Blasio last week announced a plan to create a $50 million reserve of as many as 18 million non-perishable meals.

