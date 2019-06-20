Cracker Barrel bars church event after pastor says gay people should be executed

Cracker Barrel has barred a church event from being hosted at its restaurant after its pastor gave a sermon that the government should execute gay people.

We work hard every day to foster a culture that is welcoming and inclusive. Please see our full statement below. pic.twitter.com/1bpsJ0YmCn — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 18, 2019

“We serve everyone who walks through our doors with genuine hospitality, not hate, and require all guests to do the same,” Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel said in its tweeted statement.

The response followed a letter by the Tennessee Democratic Chairwoman about the event.

Grayson Fritts said that his beliefs had effect on his work or his service as a pastor. District Attorney Charme Allen is reviewing pending cases investigated by Fritts.

Fritts’ church, All Scripture Baptist Church, released a statement calling Cracker Barrell hypocrites.

“If the ‘LGBT’ community hosted an event there and Christians complained they wouldn’t ban the ‘LGBT’ group, they would tell us they don’t ‘discriminate’ against anyone,” the church said in an emailed statement. “But hey, it’s their business. They can have a double standard if they want to.”