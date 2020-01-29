Cops: Remains found at Phoenix home where kids were removed

PHOENIX (AP) — Skeletal remains were found at a Phoenix home where authorities recently removed three children, authorities said Wednesday.

Child welfare authorities first began investigating on Jan. 20 when an 11-year-old girl called police to report that she was home alone and scared. The girl was removed from the home, but no other children were there at the time, police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said.

On Tuesday, child safety investigators returned to the house to remove two other children. An hour later, someone reported seeing smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters then found skeletal remains in the house, Cox said. Authorities haven’t determined whether they belong to a child or adult.

“As you can imagine, this a very complex investigation,” Cox said.

The parents were arrested but police haven’t identified them or said what charges they face.

The single-family house is in a small cul-de-sac in the city’s west side. On Wednesday, police and fire investigators had cordoned off the entire street. The house didn’t have visible external damage from the fire.

The fire department hasn’t responded to an inquiry about whether the fire may have been intentionally set.