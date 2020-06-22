Confederate flag flown over Talladega with ‘Defund NASCAR’ message behind it

TALLADEGA, Alabama (KETK) – Less than two weeks after NASCAR banned confederate flags at their races, several people showed up with the flag outside of Talladega Speedway in Alabama and someone else had an airborne message.

A flying banner with a confederate flag was seen above the track before the race was scheduled to start. Behind the flag was the message “Defund NASCAR.”

NASCAR banned the symbol from all the events back on June 10 shortly after Bubba Wallace, the lone black triver in the top series, called for its ban just days earlier.

After the race was postponed until Monday due to weather, Wallace’s team discovered a noose in his garage.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” the series said in a statement. “As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”