Multiple people dead in California boat fire, over 30 missing

In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, VCFD firefighters respond to a boat fire off the coast of southern California, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The U.S. Coast Guard said it has launched several boats to help over two dozen people “in distress” off the coast of southern California. (Ventura County Fire Department via AP)

UPDATE (9:30 A.M.) – Officials are saying that there have been multiple deaths reported from the boat fire off California and that over 30 people are missing.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll of the U.S. Coast Guard told the Associated Press that five crewmembers sleeping on the 75-foot boat’s top deck were rescued early Monday morning near Santa Cruz Island. The island is about 90 miles from Los Angeles.

ORIGINAL STORY (8:15 A.M.)

LOS ANGELES (KETK) – The Coast Guard is responding to more than 30 people in distress after a boat caught on fire early Monday morning, according to the military branch’s Twitter account.

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

The incident occurred near Sant Cruz Island, near Santa Barbara. Some of the crew members have already been rescued.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt in the fire.

