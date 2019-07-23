Coalition of African American Pastors calls for boycott of Nike due to Kaepernick’s ‘anti-American views’

HENDERSON, Nevada (KETK) – The Coalition for African American Pastors (CAAP) will announce today that they will be boycotting Nike until the company severs its relationship with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The group will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning formally announcing their boycott.

Rev. Bill Owens wrote in a statement: “As a veteran of the civil rights movement, I can attest that Kaepernick’s views contradict the ideals we marched for. Mr. Kaepernick has made it clear that he does not honor America, the Founders, or the flag. “

Owens said that Kaerpnick wanted to turn history into a children’s story.

“We cannot expunge history: It’s our guide, teacher, and inspiration. It should motivate us to move forward, not tear it down, or hide what made us who we are.”

“Mr. Kaepernick’s limited and narrow-minded understanding of history weakens who we are as Americans. It ignores the journey we have made as a country – as Americans of all races, creeds, and colors – and approaches American ideals and history in an insultingly simplistic way.” Rev. Bill Owens, President of CAAP

Owens also wrote that Kaerpnick pushes “anti-American sentiments… whose opinions are funded by Nike.”

The former NFL quarterback has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He started a nationwide movement, and controversy, when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick sued the NFL for collusion to keep him out of the league due to his protest. He settled out of court earlier this year.

He has been a center point of Nike advertising over the last two years. A commercial he narrated ended with the motto: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

That ad has been nominated for an Emmy under the outstanding commercial category.

Nike’s most recent controversy came just three weeks ago when they elected to pull sneakers with the Betsy Ross flag due to a complaint from Kaepernick.

He complained that the flag harkened back to a time when slavery was rampant in America.

The move drew widespread condemnation from conservatives, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeting that he would be boycotting Nike.

I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine: until @Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree. https://t.co/IvXNTgvlHq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

Owens ended his statement saying they wanted to “set a standard.”