Closing arguments due in Navy SEAL court-martial

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in San Diego. Trial continues in the court-martial of the decorated Navy SEAL, who is accused of stabbing to death a wounded teenage Islamic State prisoner and wounding two civilians in Iraq in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder, charges that carry a potential life sentence. (AP Photo/Julie Watson)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Closing arguments are set to begin in the court-martial of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder and other crimes in Iraq.

The prosecution is expected to begin summing up its case against Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher on Monday in San Diego. Gallagher is accused of fatally stabbing a wounded Islamic State prisoner on May 3, 2017.

He’s also charged with attempted murder and conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline for posing with the corpse for photographs.

His attorneys contend Gallagher is being falsely accused by junior SEALs who wanted to oust a platoon chief they hated.

One SEAL testified that he was the one who ultimately killed the teen by plugging his breathing tube with his thumb as an act of mercy.