Chick-Fil-A to donate $11 million to local communities impacted by coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local communities are struggling across the country due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Chick-Fil-A is now stepping in to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The fast-food chain will be donating $11 million to their local areas. The money will be given to the independently-owned chains all over the U.S.

The operators will then use the funds to help with food donations and items needed for healthcare workers and first responders.

Employees will also receive help from the chain and the program will run through June.