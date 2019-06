TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The waffle fries and chicken sandwiches are some of the most beloved fast food items in America.

Chick-Fil-A has experienced tremendous growth over the past decade and is now the third-largest chain restaurant in America.

It only trails Starbucks at number two and McDonald’s sits at the top.

The chain had over $10 billion in profit last year, with a growth rate at 16 percent.

This is highlighted even more by the fact that the chain is closed on Sundays.