Chick-Fil-A giving away free nuggets until January 31

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chick-Fil-A is always asking you to eat more chicken, but for a limited time you can actually get some for free.
The fast-food chain announced earlier this week that you can grab a free eight-piece nugget until January 31.
You can’t just go into a store and get free nuggets though; you first need to create an account on their mobile app.
If you already have an account, Chick-Fil-A should have sent users a notification to accept the offer.
If you’re not a fan of fried chicken– Chick-fil-A says you can still get a deal.
You can swap out your free nuggets for a complimentary order of its new kale crunch side. The item is a blend of kale and green cabbage with a vinaigrette and almonds.