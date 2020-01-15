Chick-Fil-A giving away free nuggets until January 31

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chick-Fil-A is always asking you to eat more chicken, but for a limited time you can actually get some for free.

The fast-food chain announced earlier this week that you can grab a free eight-piece nugget until January 31.

You can’t just go into a store and get free nuggets though; you first need to create an account on their mobile app.

If you already have an account, Chick-Fil-A should have sent users a notification to accept the offer.

If you’re not a fan of fried chicken– Chick-fil-A says you can still get a deal.

You can swap out your free nuggets for a complimentary order of its new kale crunch side. The item is a blend of kale and green cabbage with a vinaigrette and almonds.

