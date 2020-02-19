Chick-Fil-A employee returns envelope to customer that had $900 in it

SPRINGFIELD, VA – JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MCDONOUGH, Georgia (KETK) – Fast food icon Chick-Fil-A says they are “proud” to share a story of generosity from one of its employees.

A worker named Chase at a location in McDonough, Georgia, was working in the restaurant’s dining room when he found an envelope with $900 cash inside.

He turned it in to his manager immediately saying he was eager to find the owner. The manager found that the customer had placed her receipt inside the envelope.

They also noticed that she had used the company’s app, so they could look up her contact information and arrange for the money to be returned to her.

Chick-Fil-A thanked Chase for his honesty and generosity.