CAPE RESURRECTION, Alaska (NBC) – The crew of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescue three people after their skiff capsized near Cape Resurrection, Alaska Friday.

It happened when a skiff carrying four people sank.

One person was pulled from the water while the other three made it to a nearby beach.

Wet and cold, they remained on the beach until a coast guard located and lifted them to safety.

All were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released.