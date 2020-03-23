Catholic priest offering drive-up confessions in his Jeep during coronavirus outbreak

DRAPER, Utah (KETK) – A Catholic priest in Utah is offering a unique way to continue to hold confessions while also maintaining social distancing.

Father Stephen Tilley has been pulling up in his Jeep outside St. John The Baptist in the Utah city of Draper.

The Catholic sacrament of Reconciliation is usually held in a private area of a chapel, but because of the coronavirus, Father Tilley is keeping his distance through his car window.

“Whether that happens jeep or car or someone walks up to the jeep. If someone walks into the reconciliation chapel. I’ve heard reconciliation on planes I’ve heard reconciliations on trains really the sacrament doesn’t change.” Father Tilley

Catholics in East Texas have also adjusted to the social distancing restrictions put in place by Gov. Abbott.

Bishop Strickland, in charge of the Diocese of Tyler, made the unprecedented move last week in closing off Holy Masses throughout the area.

However, on Sunday he recorded a Mass on the church’s Youtube page so that those at home could still experience a Mass without violating social distancing restrictions.