Castro stands out as surprise of the night, urges to decriminalize illegal border crossings

Former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro had a big night that could jump start his campaign.

Coming into the first night of the debates, Castro was polling nationally at just 1 percent, according to a FOX News poll.

Google Trends: Julian Castro has spiked +2,400% in search since the #DemDebate started. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 27, 2019

Castro sparred with fellow Texan Beto O’Rourke on what to do with undocumented immigrants.

Castro said to O’Rourke: “If you did your homework, then you would know.”

“Watching those images of Óscar and Valeria is heartbreaking, and should also piss us all off…and it should spur us to action,”

He was speaking of a photo from the Associated Press that showed a father and daughter who drowned trying to swim across the Rio Grande.

The biggest issue he put forward for immigration was to urge all candidates to pledge to repeal Section 1325 of Immigration and Nationality Act. This makes crossing the border illegally a crime.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Former housing secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) take part in the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

O’Rourke would not go that far, saying it would present a problem in prosecuting drug and sex traffickers.

Sen Cory Booker, NJ, also tried to stand out from his Democratic colleagues, making his case for more aggressive gun control.

If you need a license to drive in this country, you need a license to buy a gun.

He also said that the issue is “personal.”

The issue of gun control came up with passion as the venue of the debate was just 70 miles from Parkland High School.

None of the 10 candidates would commit to getting the federal government involved in taking guns from citizens if any legislation was passed if they were elected.

The Republican National Committee was quick to respond to the end of the debate and quickly came after Castro and O’Rourke.

The Republican National Committee responded with the following statement that quickly came after Castro and O’Rourke: