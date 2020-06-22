Carnival extends cruise cancellations through September 30

Carnival Cruise ships are docked at the Port of Tampa Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Thousands of cruise ships employees are not working in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

MIAMI, Florida — Carnival Cruise Line said it is canceling all cruises through the end of September.

This decision comes just as the cruise industry voluntarily extended the suspension of United States cruise operations until September 15.

In a statement released Monday, Carnival noted it is monitoring other areas of commerce, travel, and personal activities as it opens up, and it will “take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities” once it resumes service.

For any guests who are already booked on excursions scheduled for September 30 or prior, they can choose either a full refund or credits for a future trip.